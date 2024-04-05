RIYADH — The Film Commission has announced the launch of the second edition of "Saudi Film Nights," an international event set to showcase Saudi cinema in five countries.



The tour will kick off in Morocco this month and will continue through Australia, China, India, before concluding in Mexico in January 2025.



This cultural initiative aims to present over 20 Saudi feature and short films that have been celebrated at both local and international film festivals, fostering discussions among filmmakers, movie enthusiasts, academics, critics, and artists.



Eng. Abdullah Al-Qahtani, CEO of the Film Commission, emphasized the event's role in promoting the Kingdom's cinema culture and its ability to captivate international audiences. This year, the commission seeks to expand the event's reach and impact, supporting local talent and increasing global awareness of the Saudi film industry.



The inaugural Saudi Film Nights took place last year across four cities in France, where five Saudi films were screened.

The initiative aims to highlight the Kingdom's film production, support Saudi filmmakers in reaching an international audience, and facilitate the exchange of expertise and knowledge within the global film community.

