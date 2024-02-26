RIYADH — Saudi Arabia’s first international music academy, called Nahawand Center, was launched in Taif. A cooperation agreement was signed in this regard between the Nahawand Academy of Arts and the Gnesins Russian Academy of Music, in a ceremony held in Taif on Sunday evening.



The Gnesins Academy is one of the top universities based in Moscow. It is considered as one of the most important international music academies in Russia and has several branches in a number of countries including the United States of America, Britain and France. It is considered as one of the oldest academies in the world that came into being 120 years ago.



Speaking at the ceremony, Dr. Abdullah Rashad, general supervisor of the Nahawand Center, said that the agreement for cooperation between the two sides came within the framework of enhancing the efficiency and competence of those working in the music sector in Saudi Arabia. This also aims to contribute to supporting talented people and practitioners of music and arts, in line with the goals of the Vision 2030 to make the music sector supportive to the local economy as well as to create job opportunities.



Ahmed Al-Shamrani, executive director of Nahawand, said that this partnership includes establishing the first academy in this sector to be concerned with developing educational and training programs and musical research, and accrediting official certificates for international trainees, in addition to the exchange of teachers and students, joint academic work, seminars, and scientific and educational references. The cooperation for partnership extends to implementing cultural events between Saudi Arabia and Russia.



On her part, Angie Zadan, representative of Gnesins Academy, expressed her happiness over the conclusion of partnership between the two sides. “The exchange of expertise and qualitative experiences will contribute to raising musical taste and developing creative content, and its impact will be felt by those interested and practicing in this vital sector. This partnership will be a major window through which to introduce the history and civilization of the two countries and their musical arts,” she pointed out.



The ceremony saw the performance of the popular folk art form of Majrour dance of Taif by the local folklore artists. An art exhibition was also held on the occasion.



The participants toured various facilities of the academy, including the piano and vocals department where they witnessed performances of some students, the lute and oriental music department, the content creation wing, and presentation department. The event also featured musical performances by a number of Nahawand students.



It is noteworthy that the Nahawand Center is considered as one of the leading music centers in the Kingdom and is accredited by the Media Authority and the General Entertainment Authority in the arts, talents and music sector.

