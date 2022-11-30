With Christmas just around the corner, Santa and Mrs Claus have opened their "home" to visitors of Expo City Dubai — and it has been such an exciting experience for children in the emirate.

The Expo legacy site is a smart, futuristic city but for the festive season, it has transformed into a magical winter wonderland. And the main attraction? A first-of-its-kind replica of Santa's house, complete with his rocking chair and a fireplace in a cosy living room.

With Santa's elves always ready to help on every corner and streets dotted with Christmas trees, this 'Winter City' opened to all on November 23 and will be spreading the festive cheer until January 8.

Besides visiting the cool house of the Clauses and meeting the famous couple at Santa's grotto, visitors will also be able to enjoy a market and a mini carnival set up in a snow-capped village.

Tiny tots, who are all hoping they are on the 'nice' list, can even send their letters and wish lists through the giant mailbox set up at the site.

Those who are in for some extra adventure can try ice skating on Opti's frozen lake — or even take an exhilarating ride on an Alpine zipline.

Another attraction is the build-a-bear stall, and the Wasl Plaza, which turns into a giant snow globe, with special projection shows from 6pm, Wednesdays to Sundays.

Entry to Winter City is free, with charges applicable for some activities and workshops. It is open from 3pm to 11pm every day until December 9.

From December 10 to January 1, the timing will be from 10am to 11 pm, and from January 2 to January 8, 2023, it will be 3pm until 11pm.

