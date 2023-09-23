On Sunday, September 24, a grand wedding in the entertainment industry is set to take place as Bollywood star Parineeti Chopra and AAP leader Raghav Chadha prepare to exchange vows. The couple has already arrived in Udaipur for their fairy-tale wedding, with guests spotted at the Udaipur airport, eager to join in the festivities.

However, recent reports have suggested that Priyanka Chopra, the global icon and sister of the bride, will be unable to attend due to prior commitments. She did attend Parineeti and Raghav Chadha's engagement on May 13 during her last visit to India.

Pre-wedding celebrations have been in full swing, including a Sufi night at the groom's Delhi residence on September 20, graced by many Bollywood celebrities, including Priyanka Chopra's mother.

The mehendi ceremony for the bride-to-be, Parineeti, is scheduled for today, September 22. To ensure the wedding's security, IANS reports that 100 private security guards will be on duty, including guards deployed on boats in Lake Pichola, where the grand celebrations will take place.

