Doha: The Doha Film Institute (DFI) is calling all aspiring actors to be part of the short film Missed Connections.

.

“We’re looking for talented actors to bring an upcoming short film Missed Connections to life! If you’re passionate about acting and want to be a part of this exciting project,” said DFI in a statement.

The film is under Qumra, an initiative that seeks to provide mentorship, nurturing, and hands-on development for filmmakers from Qatar and around the world.

It is being directed by Dhoha Abdelsattar who is a Qatari photo artist, exhibition curator and aspiring writer/director.

Missed Connections is a story about Ahmed and Maryam who have nothing in common. Tied together by marriage, they merely cohabitate within the confines of their shared home. There are rare moments where they seek to connect, failing repeatedly to understand what resonates with the other. Eventually, they each seek different coping mechanisms to survive their conjugal solitude.

The casting call is for leading female and male actors, 30 to 35 years old with Middle Eastern features and dark hair, and must be comfortable speaking Arabic.

Interested individuals may contact via WhatsApp at +974 5011 6906 or email at [email protected] to audition.

Doha Film Institute is dedicated to film appreciation, education, and building a dynamic film industry in Qatar that focuses on nurturing regional storytellers while being entirely global in its scope. With culture, community, education and entertainment at its foundation, DFI serves as an all-encompassing film hub in Doha, as well as a resource for the region and the rest of the world.

© Dar Al Sharq Press, Printing & Distribution. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).