American stand-up comedians will take to the stage at Etihad Arena – Yas Island in May as part of the highly anticipated Abu Dhabi Comedy Week that will present an array of shows hosted by Live Nation from May 18-26.

While American stand-up comedian, actor, and podcaster Andrew Schulz will take to the stage on May 22, Rush Hour fame Chris Tucker will perform on May 25, following renowned comedian and podcast host Tom Segura’s show, at the event that promises abundant sarcasm, observational humour and quick wit.

Chris Tucker

Chris Tucker, renowned for his boundless energy and impeccable comedic timing, first captured audiences’ hearts in the 1990s with his appearances on the HBO comedy series Def Comedy Jam. Since then, he has starred in numerous hit films including Friday, The Fifth Element, Money Talks and the much-loved Rush Hour series alongside the iconic Jackie Chan.

Tucker's journey to stardom began in local Atlanta comedy clubs before he made the leap to Los Angeles in pursuit of his stand-up comedy career. His talent and charisma quickly propelled him to the forefront of the comedy scene, earning him widespread recognition and acclaim.

Originally known for his spot-on impressions, his repertoire has now grown to see him becoming a multi-faceted comedian who touches on a range of hot-button topics throughout his sets.

An award-winning stand-up comedian and actor, Tucker has continuously garnered critical acclaim for his acting roles over the years.

Having received several accolades and nominations of note during his illustrious career, including for Blockbuster Entertainment Awards, MTV Movie Awards, People’s Choice Awards, Screen Actors Guild Awards, and much more, Tucker's comedic prowess continues to captivate audiences worldwide.

Andrew Schulz

New York native and internationally touring stand-up comic and podcaster, Andrew Schulz is known for his hilarious and unfiltered comedy. Schulz capped off his last North American tour, Infamous, by selling out the 6,000-seat Radio City Music Hall twice in one night.

In addition to the 150,000+ fans who came out to the tour, Schulz’s stand up and podcast content receives 12 million views across YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok per week.

After rejecting creative notes on his recent special by the streamer, Schulz purchased the project back himself and distributed it through his own website and subsequently put it up on YouTube. 16 million views later, it is the most-viewed comedy special on YouTube.

Schulz also created and starred in Netflix's Schulz Saves America, taking on 2020’s most divisive topics in a fearlessly raw and irreverent four-part special. The special was inspired by his weekly ‘Turn Your Phone’ rants, which exploded during the pandemic.

In the podcast sphere, Schulz’s wildly popular show, Flagrant, is viewed by 2 million devout fans per week. He also co-hosts Brilliant Idiots with legendary radio & television personality, Charlamagne tha God.

Nothing is off limits for Schulz, from culture to race to politics. His audiences are some of the most diverse among any working comedian, with fans vying to sit in the front rows of his shows to experience his merciless and masterful crowd work. There’s only one rule at his shows—everyone gets these jokes.

Tickets for the show go on pre-sale starting at 12pm on March 28 followed by general sale at 12pm on March 29.

