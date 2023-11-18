Saudi Arabia - The Royal Commission for Riyadh City (RCRC) launched the debut of the Broadway musical The Phantom of the Opera in Riyadh.

The musical is produced by Broadway Entertainment Group by arrangement with the Really Useful Group. It will be the first time in the award-winning musical’s history that a performer from the region is cast in the iconic role of ‘The Phantom’.

“The Phantom of the Opera” at The Arena Riyadh until the 5th of December 2023, making this the longest theatrical show in the Saudi capital.



Nadim Naaman said it became his dream to play ‘The Phantom’ after starring as ‘Viscount Raoul de Chagny’ in the London production of the musical during its 30th anniversary celebrations. With Nadim Naaman taking on the iconic role of 'The Phantom,' audiences in Riyadh can expect a mesmerising performance that will transport them into the beautiful world of “The Phantom of the Opera.”



The show is part of the endeavor of RCRC’s Riyadh Life sector to provide abundant entertainment options, in line with the objectives of Vision 2030’s Quality of Life program.



The iconic musical is enchanting audiences in Riyadh with a total of 59 performances, and including 100 cast, crew and orchestra members, and more than 230 intricately designed costumes.



The iconic musical won more than 70 international theater awards, including seven Tony Awards on New York’s Broadway and four Olivier Awards in London's West End. The tickets for The Phantom of the Opera, are available on https://phantom.platinumlist.net/ or https://www.ticketingboxoffice.com/the-phantom-of-the-opera-tickets/group/916/en



Deals:

Buy 10 tickets or more and get 20% off the total

Family bundle promotion available on Saturday 7.30pm show. Buy 3 or more tickets and get 20% off total

There is a special offer with 50% off on Friday and Saturday matinee shows

There are 2 shows every Friday – 2.30pm and 8.00pm

There are 2 shows every Saturday – 2.00pm and 7.30pm

No shows on Sundays

