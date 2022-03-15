Shah Rukh Khan’s long-awaited OTT debut is finally on the way. The superstar announced that SRK+ (apparently his OTT project) will happen. “Kuch kuch hone wala hai, OTT ki duniya mein,” (Something will happen in the OTT world) he revealed on Instagram on Tuesday. He also displayed the logo of the new platform.

Last September, SRK had shared a video on Instagram with the caption: “Hmmmm….Picture toh abhi baaki hai….mere doston…” (The picture is still incomplete, my friends). However, the project got postponed following the arrest of his son, Aryan in a narcotics case and the court hearings. But after Aryan was cleared by the Bombay high court, Shah Rukh is gradually returning to Bollywood.

Earlier, there were reports that the superstar would make his OTT debut with Disney+Hotstar.

Shah Rukh was last seen on the big screen in 2018 in Zero, which was directed by Aanand L. Rai. His new film, Pathan, is to be released in January 2023. Directed by Siddharth Anand, it features Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.

Meanwhile, an old video by SRK, talking about the futility of war, has gone viral on social media. “There is a lot of sadness in war,” Shah Rukh said in the video. “There's a lot of loneliness in war. And whatever the reasons anyone gives for it, good, bad, ugly, revenge, nice strong, need of the hour - the fact is that war is not nice. War is not an alternative to peace and goodness. War is not an alternative to love, discussion, talks or even tiffs. War is not something that anyone should go in for."

Focusing on the futility of the war, he added: "Only the dead have seen the end of war. Nobody knows when a war is going to end. It only ends for the guys who have died. So there is a lot of futility in war."