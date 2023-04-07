Bollywood star Raveena Tandon could not hold back her emotions as she was honoured with India’s fourth highest civilian award, Padma Shri, by President Droupadi Murmu during a ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on April 5.

“It was definitely was an emotional moment for me because it was something that my father had always dreamt and thought that it is going to be a proud moment (for him) whenever I get the Padma Shri honour,” the 48-year-old, actress told an Indian daily.

The actress was also overjoyed as she was accompanied by her son and daughter at the ceremony. “It was very special that my children could see me go and get my Padmashri in front of the nation,” she added.

Soon after receiving the honour the actress, who has worked in hit Bollywood flicks like 'Mohra', 'Main Khiladi Tu Anari', 'Satta', and ‘Shool’, took to Instagram to share photos of the grand ceremony with fans.

Among the images is a photo oh her with her kids and husband Anil Thadani. In another image she is seen posing with the 'RRR' director SS Rajamouli.

"A day of love and celebrations #padmashri #23,” Raveena wrote in her post.

“Proud of you Madam for this wonderful achievement,” commented a fan in response to her post.

“Congratulations. Mr Ravi and Mrs Veena (Raven’s parents) would have been very proud of you, wrote another netizen.

Other notable Padma Award winners from the film and entertainment industry include Oscar-winning song Naatu Naatu's music composer MM Keeravaani, musician Zakir Hussain, veteran and Bollywood singer Suman Kalyanpur.

