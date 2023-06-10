Bollywood actress Kajol has left her fans and followers on social media flabbergasted after she announced that she is taking a break from social media. The actress, in an Instagram post and a tweet on Friday, wrote: “Facing one of the toughest trials of my life.” The caption of her post, as well as her tweet, read: “Taking a break from social media."

On Instagram, Kajol even deleted all her previous posts. Many are speculating that this is a promotional stunt by the actress for her upcoming web series The Good Wife, which is the Hindi adaptation of the 2009 American courtroom drama. But nothing has been clarified by the actress or her team yet.

With her latest post, Kajol has joined the list of Bollywood celebrities who have, in recent times, taken short or indefinite breaks from Instagram and Twitter. Let’s take a look at the actors, actresses, or film-makers who have left social media life for personal or professional reasons.

Aamir Khan

A day after his 56th birthday, the actor shared a post, revealing that it was his last one on social media. "Hey guys, thank you so much for all the love and warmth on my birthday. My heart is full. In other news, this is going to be my last post on social media. Considering that I am SO active anyway, I have decided to drop the pretence," wrote Aamir in a post that has now been deleted. The actor later communicated with his fans about his projects through the official page of his banner, Aamir Khan Productions.

Karan Johar

The ace filmmaker, who is often trolled on social media over his projects or for launching celeb kids in Bollywood, quit Twitter last year. The reason he stated was: “making space for more positive energies.”

Sonakshi Sinha

The actress deactivated her account on Twitter as her “first step” to protect her “sanity.” This is what she wrote in her last tweet in 2020: “The first step to protecting your sanity is to stay away from negativity. And no where more of that than Twitter these days! Chalo, I'm off - deactivating my account. Bye guys, peace out." Sonakshi is a regular on Instagram, though.

Fatima Sana Shaikh

The Dangal actress, during the coronavirus pandemic in 2021, took a short break from social media. “Taking a break from social media. Stay safe guys,” she wrote in an Instagram Stories in April. Fatima concluded her digital detox soon after and is now quite active on Instagram and Twitter.

Warina Hussain

Actress Warina Hussain, who is known for her role in Loveyatri, quit social media in April 2021. She quoted Aamir Khan from his last post and wrote: “In Aamir sir's language, dropping the pretence." The actress had then informed her fans that her team continued to manage her account, sharing updates about her work. Going by Warina Hussain’s recent Instagram posts, it appears she has returned to social media.

