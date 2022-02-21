PHOTO
Cairo has also delivered the first batch of 500,000 doses of locally produced COVID-19 vaccines to the Palestinian Authority, he added during a joint press conference with Chinese Ambassador to Egypt Liao Liqiang.
Abdel Ghaffar said his country seeks to become a regional center for vaccine production. Egypt is preparing to export locally manufactured COVID-19 vaccines to African countries.
Liao referred to cooperation between Egypt and China in producing COVID-19 vaccines throughout the pandemic.
He said his country has provided Egypt with 67 million doses of Chinese vaccines, and intends to send 60 million doses this year.
