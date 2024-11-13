ISLAMABAD-- An earthquake of magnitude 5.3 jolted several parts of Pakistan including the federal capital Islamabad on Wednesday morning, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

The magnitude of the earthquake was 5.3 and the tremors were felt in Islamabad, Peshawar, Swat, Abbottabad, Malakand, Buner, Mohmand, Charsadda and Attock districts of northern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the PMD said in a press release.

The National Seismic Monitoring Centre in Islamabad reported the epicenter of the quake was located in the Afghanistan-Tajikistan Border Region at a depth of 220 kilometers, it added.



Strong tremors caused panic and residents evacuated buildings for their safety, it said, noting that no casualties have been reported so far across the country. (end) sbk.mt

