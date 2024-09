An earthquake of magnitude 5.4 has struck Pakistan, at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.21 miles). As per reports, citizens across the provinces went out of their homes. There are no reports of damage to property or life.

Due to the intensity of the quake, tremors were felt in multiple cities of Afghanistan and India. Netizens claimed New Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir in India.

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).