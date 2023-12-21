Dubai's 'watch New Year's Eve fireworks from the sea' experience is back. The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) on Wednesday rolled out its special offers and premium marine transport services for this year's festivities.

Ring in 2024 aboard the Dubai Ferry, an abra, or a water taxi — while on a tour of the emirate's coastline. With this special service, the RTA promises a spectacular show. Imagine seeing the sky dazzle with fireworks all around you when the clock strikes 12.

Interested in availing of this service? Dial 8009090 or send an e-mail to marinebooking@rta.ae.

Here are the schedules for New Year's Eve (NYE):

Dubai Ferry

Timing: Rides start between 10pm and 10.30pm on New Year's Eve and continue up to 1.30am (the following day)

Where: Starts at Marina Mall Station (Dubai Marina), Ghubaiba Station or Bluewaters Station

Fare: Dh350 for the silver class; Dh525 for the gold class, with a 50 per cent discount for children aged 2 to 10, and free for infants (younger than 2 years)

Abra

Timing: Trips will start between 10pm and 10.30pm and end at 1.30am of the following day.

Where: Starts Al Jaddaf Station, Al Fahidi Station or Al Ghubaiba Marine Transport Station

Fare: Dh150 for adults, and free for infants under 2 years

Water Taxi

Timing: Trips will start between 10pm and 10.30pm and end at 1.30am of the following day.

Where: Begins at the Marina Mall station (Dubai Marina)

Fare: Dh3,750; children under 2 years can ride for free.

Water Taxi and Abra: Trips will start between 10pm and 10.30pm and end at 1.30am (of the following day). It begins at the Marina Mall station (Dubai Marina). The abra fare is Dh150 per person, and booking the entire Water Taxi will cost Dh3,750. Children under 2 years can ride for free.