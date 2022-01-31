The 27th edition of the Dubai Shopping Festival has come to a close, after offering 47 days of deals, shows, raffle draws, fireworks and fun.

Organisers have also confirmed the dates for the next edition of the shopping festival: December 15, 2022, to January 29, 2023.

The 2022 edition of the world’s longest running retail festival wrapped up with performances across Dubai from regional and international superstars Rashid Al Majed, Waleed Al Shami, James Blunt, and a ‘Sawwah'’ hologram experience featuring Arab world singing legend Abdel Halim Hafez.

The festival offered dozens of mega sales, daily deals, surprises and activations at more than 54 malls across the city. More than Dh30 million worth of prizes were awarded through daily raffles and promotions.

It featured more than 320 concerts and events; 160 lighting shows; 430 performing arts and entertainment acts; two lighting exhibitions; one million street lights; and eight DSF community markets that included 220 homegrown stalls.

Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment, said: “Dubai is home to some of the world’s best brands, and through annual events like the Dubai Shopping Festival, now the world’s longest running retail festival, the city continues to showcase the very best in world-class shopping, dinning, cultural and entertainment experiences, with the opportunity to win life-changing prizes.

“The success of the 27th edition of DSF also illustrates Dubai’s continued openness to welcome everyone in a safe environment thanks to the preventative measures rolled out by the authorities to ensure people’s health and safety at every touchpoint.”

The end of this edition of DSF also marks the beginning of Dubai’s Chinese New Year celebrations that will run until February 12, with Spring Summer Collection launches taking place throughout February and March.