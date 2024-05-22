Dubai Metro Red Line services were disrupted on Wednesday morning, impacting commuters who travel between Al Khail Station and UAE Exchange Station.

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) did not specify the reason behind the delay during peak rush hour. The disruption was first reported at 6:19 am and has affected morning office commuters for over an hour.

According to the RTA post on the X platform, alternative bus services have been deployed to facilitate transportation between the affected stations. Khaleej Times has reached out to RTA for further information regarding the disruption.

Meanwhile, several commuters, however, took to X to report long queues and a lack of adequate buses. A commuter wrote: "Had to find out just when I arrived at DMCC station, no staff or signs to get information of buses, which were nowhere to be found around the station, ended up paying a taxi to reach my destination."

Another comment said: "There should be better arrangements for buses. There’s been no bus for the last 45 minutes at Dubai Internet city."

One commuter wrote about long queue: "Stuck in ADCB Metro station. Long queue."

A post also said: "There no buses, I'm waiting here since 7am even the staff doesn't know if the bus will come or not."

On May 19, the transport authorities reopened three of the four rain-affected metro stations after a month of closure following record rains and subsequent flooding. The reopening of the Onpassive, Equiti and Mashreq metro stations came as a big relief for daily commuters who had to spend hours commuting to work using alternative transport modes, which also significantly dented their monthly expenditures.

However, RTA said that the fourth station — Energy metro station — will reopen on May 28 after all necessary maintenance and testing.

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

