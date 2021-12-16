DUBAI - Some 35 local & international exhibitors will present their latest products in heritage sports at the Dubai International Heritage Sports Exhibition & Conference (DIHSEC), which organisers say will contribute to popularise the level of awareness about the Emirati heritage sport and to enhance knowledge with the UAE’s culture.

Organised by "Domus Group" in collaboration with Dubai Sports Council (DSC), DIHSEC will focus on several products, services & best practices in the heritage sports sector. The event, which got underway today at Festival Arena - Dubai Festival City, will show various equipment & accessories used in heritage sports practices.

DIHSEC also comprises series of discussions, introductory shows for best practices, latest technologies & innovations, means of inserting modern styles along with preserving the ancient heritage identity for each athlete. Several traditional heritage activities will be held on the sideline of this pioneering event. The sports categories which will be exhibited during the event comprise falconry, fishing, camel racing and other traditional sports. Heritage sports present vital element in cementing communication & interaction between the Emiratis & expatriates in the country.

Abdulla Ahmed Abulhoul, the CEO of Domus Group, stated: "This event will play vital role to preserve our ancient Emirati culture, traditions & norms. It also represents a stand for showing the latest technologies in traditional sports through top international companies which exhibit every year during this event their products & services relating to heritage sports equipment & accessories. DIHSEC provides unique opportunities for those who are interested in traditional sports to be acquainted with the latest technologies & best practices, offered by international companies, and to boost direct communication between producers & organizers of the heritage sports championships & events".

Four dialogue sessions will be convened as part of DIHSEC; the first of which held today dealt with the topic of camels between the past & future while the second session focused on the topic of horses – the pioneering Emirati Model.

The third session will deal with the topic of falcons and the fourth session will discuss the topic of traditional games.

