February 13, Tuesday, is a remote working day for employees in Dubai’s government sector, the Crown Prince and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, declared on Monday.

The Crown Prince issued the directive due to continued poor weather conditions, the Dubai Media Office announced on X, formerly Twitter.

The remote working day applies to all employees of Dubai government entities, except for roles that need on-site presence at the workplace.

Government employees were previously allowed to work out of office on February 12 also due to poor weather conditions.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) also called on private companies across the UAE to implement a flexible work scheme during unstable weather conditions.

“Necessary measures need to be taken by companies to ensure outdoor work, if necessary to resume, complies with the occupational health and safety requirements,” the Ministry said in a statement on Monday.

“Companies also need to ensure the health and safety of workers commuting to and from outdoor work locations.”

