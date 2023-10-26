Are you curious about what the stars have in store for you today? Look no further! We are thrilled to introduce our new Daily Horoscope section, where you can delve into the mysterious world of astrology and discover how cosmic energies might influence your day. Check out the predictions as per your Sun sign.

Aries (March 21-April 19): Today, some of your small investments might come up with big profits. But you need to make sure that you are not blindly spending this amount. Instead, you can keep it safe in the form of fixed deposits. On the personal front, keep your hopes high and avoid listening to the negative comments of your relatives. Be careful with your love relationship, as a third wheel might try to hinder it. Create a comfortable space with your children where you can share everything. Get to know about their daily activities in school and talk to the teachers regarding security issues, if possible.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20): Keep your mind and body well connected with the help of a good diet and exercise. It will help you perform brilliantly today as you get multiple opportunities at work. Your family will provide the right guidance and support, so try to listen properly. You also need to have peace of mind in order to make the right decisions today. Financially, you will be in a favourable space only if you try to manage and control your expenditures for the day. Make your parents proud by achieving something great at work with your hard work and dedication. Focus on your partner’s health and keep it under check.

Gemini (May 21-June 21): Be careful with your words, or else you may end up unintentionally hurting the emotions of your family. Make room for conversations when talking to your partner so that you create a favourable environment for both of you. Someone in your workplace may try to harm your reputation, so be careful and attentive about your work. Focus on your savings and take expert supervision in case you want to save up to buy a car or house later. A sudden surprise from a stranger is going to make your day, especially if you are committed to a relationship.

Cancer (June 22-July 22): Travel due to work is indicated, so make sure to keep yourself prepared. Balance your work and personal space with time management and priorities. A sudden visit by your relative is going to make your day more memorable. Your partner is going to plan something really special in the evening, so be prepared for an intimate and romantic dinner together. If you are feeling bored at work, you may take up exciting activities like planning cultural programs in your office. Don't feel burdened when making individual decisions in your relationship, and let go of the toxicity.

Leo (July 23-August 22): Talk to your parents if anything is troubling you at present, be it regarding work or personal issues. It will help you attain mental peace and stability and avoid getting depressed. Take care of your health and go for a routine check-up if necessary. Your colleagues will help you out when you try to complete a task as a team, and it will be a great experience on an overall basis. Your amazing presentation at work is going to grab a lot of attention. Make sure you utilise each and every opportunity to improve your income level with side income opportunities.

Virgo (August 23-September 22): Keep your hopes high and remain optimistic while waiting for the right things to happen today. If you are a student looking for fresher jobs, you may have a look at the job openings in the IT sector. Be comfortable with walk-in interviews if you have one today, and give your best during group discussions. Personally, you may face problems with your family, and frequent quarrels may happen throughout the day. Don't try to express yourself when others are already forming the wrong impression of you. The health issues of a loved one may make you emotional today, but try to hold on to it and stay strong.

Libra (September 23-October 23): Your hurried actions may not have a favourable impact on relationships, so keep a check on your emotions. Don't speak continuously when you are angry, or else you will have to regret it later. You will get opportunities at work, especially if you are related to the creative industry. Take care of the health of your parents, particularly your father, and don't neglect minor health issues. You may start overthinking during your leisure time, so try to keep yourself busy during the day. Your partner will help you get rid of financial problems and a lot more, so have fruitful conversations as and when you get time.

Scorpio (October 24-November 21): Enjoy the fruits of your labour as you witness things working out in your favour. It is the right time to make risky decisions or something that you have been targeting for a long time. Keep yourself motivated with creative work projects like planning a festive occasion or reorganising your desk and giving it a brand-new look. Married couples will enjoy a romantic and blissful time only if they are able to trust their relationship for the time being. You may have to work extra hard while trying to improve your finances, maybe with a new investment or new financial engagements.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21): Hope for the best when changes are happening in life, most prominently related to your career. Keep your distance from your manager if they are trying to take advantage of your situation, and inform higher management. Start your day early so that you can take care of your daily activities. Involve your partner when taking up interesting things like a new hobby or a dance class together as a couple. Plan dinner with your friends tonight to hang out together and express your concerns. A stranger at work may try to distract you and access some confidential information, so try to be brave enough to bring the situation to light when everyone is around.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19): Keep track of your personal development and make amends in your behaviour with the advice of your parents. You need to be more realistic when taking up new projects. Your children can be a source of concern, particularly regarding injuries and misunderstandings in school. The best way to improve your skills is to learn new courses online, so go through the options available. Avoid getting lazy during the first half of the day so that you can complete the majority of the commitments on time. Your diligence is going to attract the attention of prospective employers who may contact you today.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18): Take up regular exercises to keep yourself fit, and do it preferably in the morning. Utilise your skills to build a prosperous future for yourself and remain under the guidance of experts today. Sit with your parents and discuss important property issues so that you do not face unfavourable situations. It is better to get ready for changes in your office, as you may get exciting new opportunities to work on. Singles will have a wonderful time with friends, so make the most of this time. If someone expresses their love for you, keep your mind open and evaluate the proposal.

Pisces (February 19-March 20): Follow a routine throughout the day so that you don’t miss out on anything in your family and at work. You might get an opportunity to lead a project in your office, so be prepared. Your amazing productivity is going to help you get multiple new options at work. Maintain a record of your finances so that you can keep a check on your expenditures and stop spending unnecessarily. Your family might not be able to understand your work commitments, and they may cause problems. It’s better to sit with them and explain your work priorities. Students will hear good news regarding their examinations.

----------------------

Mr Neeraj Dhankher is a Vedic Astrologer based out of India. He is the founder of Astro Zindagi, a prominent platform for astrology and spiritual guidance.

He can be contacted as under:

Email: info@astrozindagi.in

Phone: +919910094779 Web: www.astrozindagi.in

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

