RIYADH — Saudi Arabia's Supreme Court issued a statement on Tuesday confirming that Wednesday will mark the first day of the new Hijri year.



The supreme court said that Tuesday will complete the month of Dhu al-Hijjah 1444, and Wednesday will be the first day of Muharram 1445 AH.



The announcement came after the Crescent Department of the Supreme Court reviewed reports it received from various courts about the sightings of the crescent of Muharram on Monday evening.

The apex court said evidence for sighting the crescent of Muharram was not conclusive and, therefore, Tuesday will be the last day of Dhu al-Hijjah and Wednesday, 1/1/1445 AH according to the Umm Al-Qura calendar, corresponding to 7/19/2023 AD, is the first day of the year 1445 AH.

