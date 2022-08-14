In celebration of its 75th Independence Day, the Consulate General of Pakistan in Dubai has lined up several events to commemorate the special day.

The Independence Day, observed annually on August 14, is a national holiday in Pakistan. It commemorates when the country achieved independence and was declared a sovereign state following the end of British colonial rule in 1947.

Festivities in the UAE will include three flag-hoisting ceremonies across the country - one at the Embassy of Pakistan Abu Dhabi; the second at the Consulate General of Pakistan, Dubai; and a special flag-hoisting on board the PNS Zulfiqar – a Pakistan Navy vessel docked in Dubai.

Hassan Afzal Khan, Consul-General of Pakistan in Dubai, said: “I am pleased to convey my heartiest congratulations to my fellow citizens in the UAE. A series of celebratory events have been arranged all over the UAE to mark the diamond jubilee of Pakistan’s Independence Day.

“Over the past 75 years, Pakistan has achieved many milestones, and her greatest strength remains the people of Pakistan. I urge my fellow citizens to keep the Pakistani flag flying with dedication and hard work.”

A unique photo exhibition and a flag-hoisting ceremony have been arranged at the Consulate. At the Pakistan Embassy in Abu Dhabi, special cultural performances from school children and community members have been organised.

“This would be a fun-filled morning event, showing patriotism and love for Pakistan,” said a statement from the mission.

Additionally, a series of activities are planned at the Pakistan Association Dubai. A special event, ‘Shad Rahay Pakistan’, will be organised at the Pakistan Association Dubai's premises on August 14. Festivities will include a Pakistani street food festival, cultural performances, an art workshop and a performance by the Dubai Police band.

