ABU DHABI: The National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA), in coordination with its main partners, has announced the protocol governing the setup of Iftar tents during the Holy Month of Ramadan, this year.

This comes in line with the national strategy to maintain public health and safety in light of the resumption of various public activities, and in support of the tireless efforts made at the country level to achieve sustainable recovery and restore normalcy.

Prior permits to set up Iftar tents have to be obtained from the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) according to the protocol, with local committees and NCEMA teams in each emirate being authorised to approve the setup of these tents, define the numbers of participants for each one, and determine their locations in coordination with the ERC.

According to the protocol, Iftar tents must be designed in the form of a canopy that is open from all sides or be air-conditioned in addition to incorporating all required safety and protection systems.

Tent capacity shall be determined by the local committees and teams of each emirate, with the participants to remain at least 1 metre apart, while ensuring the provision of security guards or volunteers to organise the entry and exit process. This is in addition to providing posters for all entrances and exits, and avoiding handshakes during greetings.

Iftar tents should open two hours before the time of Iftar (Maghrib call to prayer), to avoid congestion, with the mandatory application of the Green Pass system according to the rules in place by each emirate. Iftar tent organisers or personnel are to provide masks and sterilisation tools and to direct people to adhere to all precautionary and preventive measures, including mask-wearing, physical distancing, and constant hand sterilisation.

Using disposable table covers is mandatory, according to the protocol which also recommended disposable plates, cups and spoons for each individual while ensuring people sit one meter apart on dining tables.

NCEMA noted that all measures announced in the current protocol are subject to modification based on the global and local health situation, and called on the public to cooperate and adhere to Covid-19 pandemic countermeasures in order to maintain the post COVID-19 recovery gains secured by the country.



WAM/Hatem Mohamed