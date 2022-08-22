Jeddah: A team from the King Abdulaziz University (KAU) has participated in a project by the Heritage Commission titled "The Survey of Underwater Cultural Heritage Sites at Read Sea from Umluj to Ras Al-Sheikh Hameed", which aims at surveying the area between Ras Al-Sheikh Hameed and the location of the shipwreck in Umluj.



Supervisor General of the Sea Means Center at KAU Dr. Faisal bin Mani AL-Saeq said that the university is participating through a team on board Al-Azizi Ship affiliated with the center, noting that the project is a continuation for efforts exerted in surveying underwater heritage sites at the Red Sea water.



This project boosts marine discoveries and studying several targeted sites and methods for their protection, and it is an extension for projects that KAU took part in over the past two years, such as the NEOM and Wildlife programs.



The project seeks to cover an area of 400 square kilometers at the northern part of the Red Sea and receive updated coordinates for sites of the underwater sites with the use of GPS in addition to producing marine and mosaic maps, high-quality photos and videos and lifting archaeological pieces with great importance to take samples for scientific purposes.