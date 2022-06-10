Seoul: In the presence of Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan, Minister of Culture, the Ministry of Culture of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia signed yesterday, Thursday in Seoul, the capital of the Republic of Korea, a framework cooperation agreement with CJENM Ltd. to enrich the cultural sector in the Kingdom.



The Ministry was represented in the signing by the Deputy Minister of Culture Hamed bin Mohammed Fayez, while the Korean company was represented by its CEO, Sung Kang.

The agreement included the formulation of a framework for joint cooperation in the sectors of films, music and cultural events, as well as exploring opportunities for cooperation in various cultural projects, including cinematic and musical activities and cultural centers that present elements of Saudi and Korean heritage in music, art, food, theatrical arts, heritage, films and architecture.



The signing of the agreement came within the official visit of Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan, the Saudi Minister of Culture to the Republic of Korea, with the aim of strengthening cooperation with Korean cultural authorities, and discussing ways to develop them.



The agreement comes within the efforts led by the Saudi Ministry of Culture to develop the cultural sector in the Kingdom and enrich it with successful global experiences and expertise in various cultural fields, support and empower Saudi creators in their various specializations, and provide qualitative cultural options for the Saudi public, in pursuit of achieving the goals of the Kingdom's Vision 2030.