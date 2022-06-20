CAIRO — Minister of Culture Prince Badr Bin Abdullah bin Farhan met on Sunday with the Egyptian Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Dr. Khaled El-Enani as part of Prince Badr’s official visit to Egypt to enhance joint cultural cooperation.



At the meeting, Prince Badr discussed the prospects for Saudi-Egyptian cultural cooperation and the importance of its development, based on the deep relations that link the Kingdom with Egypt.



They also explored ways to enhance cooperation in the fields of antiquities and museums and revive the arts of Islamic civilization, especially in the exchanges of artifacts between Saudi and Egyptian museums.



The meeting was attended by the Saudi Ambassador to Egypt Osama Noqali, the General Supervisor of Cultural Affairs and International Relations Rakan Al-Touq, the CEO of the Heritage Commission Dr. Jasser Al-Harbash, and the Undersecretary for International Cultural Relations Eng. Fahd Al-Kanaan.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).