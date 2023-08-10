Qatar - More than 10 teams took part in a series of interactive scavenger hunt activities at the National Museum of Qatar (NMoQ), offering visitors a distinct chance to immerse themselves in Qatar's abundant cultural heritage and history in a fun-filled way.

The participants embarked on an exciting voyage of exploration, unearthing concealed treasures and captivating insights into Qatar's historical and contemporary narrative.

The activities, organised by The Gift Shop at NMoQ, which is operated by IN-Q Enterprises (IN-Q) – the commercial arm and wholly owned subsidiary of (QM), nurtured a profound bond with the museum's exhibits, allowing them to engage with the enchanting narratives of its galleries.

In a press statement, Victoria Alexander, deputy director of Strategic Operations at IN-Q, said: “We are delighted to host these interactive scavenger hunt activities at the National Museum of Qatar as part of an ongoing initiative. Our ultimate goal is to create a strong and lasting bond between the community and Qatar's cultural heritage, by providing experiences that offer visitors the chance to embark on a journey of discovery through the country’s extraordinary history and vibrant culture.

“At the same time, we aim to showcase the exceptional talent and skills of our local artists, who contribute to the diverse offerings of the NMoQ Gift Shop.”

The winning teams were awarded special gifts from the NMoQ Gift Shop, and Café 875 treated the participants to delightful refreshments. Café 875, located at NMoQ’s Mezzanine and operated by W Doha Hotel & Residences (W Doha), offers a wide selection of delicious and healthy menu options, including early riser treats, light bites, signature main dishes, and delectable desserts to complement a variety of cold and hot beverages.

QM Gift Shops offer a carefully curated collection of artisanal crafted homewares inspired by art and cultural pieces – perfect for gift giving. From high-quality replicas, ceramic ware, woodworks, jewellery, stationery, and novelty accessories to children’s books, there is always something new to discover. Each object tells fascinating stories of the past while at the same time, inspiring the future.

Wassim Daageh, general manager of W Hotel, said: “W Doha continues to provide tailoured culinary experiences throughout our restaurant outlets, including Café 875 at the museum. We share a common vision with IN-Q and NMoQ to showcase the true richness of Qatar's culture and heritage. We aim to enhance the museum visitors' overall experience and complement their journey of discovery into Qatar's fascinating history and traditions with our culinary offers.”

From one museum to another, another round of scavenger hunt series, promising more adventure and exploration of Qatar’s culture and heritage, will take place.

