Expo City Dubai will commemorate the birth anniversary of Prophet Mohammed (Peace Be Upon Him) with spiritual recitals, light projections, and traditional dance over three days from 7-9 October.

The evening commemorations will run from 6.15pm to 9pm and feature ‘Al Maled’ performances, a spiritual and traditional artform that embodies the Prophet’s values of kindness and compassion.

The performances will see Al Wasl, the world's largest 360-degree projection surface, light up with a special show for the occasion. Visitors will also enjoy the weekend traditional Emirati dance groups.

Packed with educational, cultural and entertainment offerings, Expo City Dubai celebrates human innovation, imagination and ingenuity and inspires future generations.

The Expo City Dubai is the legacy of Expo 2020 Dubai, building on its resounding success and retaining 80 per cent of Expo-built infrastructure. The city is based on a deep-rooted belief that a broad coalition of people, working together, can propel human progress to help create a more sustainable and dignified future for all.

Building on the success of the World Expo, Expo City Dubai is the go-to destination for globally significant events, including COP 28, and supports the UAE’s wider diversification and growth aims.

