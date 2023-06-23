Social media
'Mosques in Qatar: then and now' exhibition opens at MIA

'Mosques in Qatar: then and now' takes the viewers on a photographic tour of Qatar

Staff Writer, Gulf Times
June 23, 2023
QATARCULTURE
PHOTO
Under the patronage of HE Sheikha Al Mayassa bint Hamad bin Khalifa al-Thani, Chairperson of Qatar Museums (QM), and with the support of Seashore Group, in co-operation with the Ministry of Endowments (Awqaf) and Islamic Affairs, the Museum of Islamic Art (MIA) opened Monday its temporary exhibition -- Mosques in Qatar: then and now -- on view at the Sheikh Saoud Gallery until August 12.
The exhibition, which aims to celebrate the significance and the legacy of mosques in Qatar over the last 100 years, taking the viewers on a journey from the oldest mosques in Qatar to the newest, was officially opened by HE the Minister of Municipality Dr Abdullah bin Abdulaziz bin Turki al-Subaie.
HE the Minister of Justice Masoud bin Mohamed al-Amri, HE the Minister of Environment and Climate Change Sheikh Dr Faleh bin Nasser bin Ahmed bin Ali al-Thani and members of the QM board and other dignitaries were present.
'Mosques in Qatar: then and now' takes the viewers on a photographic tour of Qatar from one of the earliest mosques at Murwab, through the boom of the 20th century, to the modern architecture and design of today where despite architectural changes, the mosque remains as an important part of the community as it ever has been. The exhibition will also celebrate and feature some of the famous Qatari Imams who have guided the community, and Muezzins who have called the community to prayer.
MIA director Dr Julia Gonnella said: “We invite residents and visitors to Qatar during summer to visit the exhibition to experience the variety of mosques, learn a bit of their design and how that relates to the environment, and finally to compare and contrast with the mosques of the 21st century.”
Following Qatar Museums’ commitment to preserve, restore and expound upon the country’s ancient architectural identity, its Architectural Conservation team had helped realise a critical aspect of Qatar’s National Vision 2030 by being actively involved in the restoration and conservation of the following mosques - Al Ruwais Mosque (Ruwais) – 1915; Bin Obaid Mosque (Doha) – 1935; Zekreet Mosque (Zekreet) – 1940; Al Amri Mosque (Jumaliya) – 1940; Bahar Mosque (Abu DhulaufZuloof) – 1940; Ain Sinan – 1940; Al Naman (Naman) – 1946; Fuwairat Mosque (Fuwairat) – 1950 and Al Busaiyyir (Al Busaiyyir) – 1960.
Mohammed bin Hamad al-Kuwari, from Da'wah Affairs and Mosques said: "The exhibition showcases more about the nation's mosques - its history and architecture through the years.”
Salem al-Mohannadi, CEO of the Seashore Group, said: “We are pleased to be sponsors of this exhibition, which sheds light on the history of mosques in Qatar, because of their religious and urban importance that reflects the local culture of the people of Qatar."
