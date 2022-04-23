JEDDAH — King Fahd Complex for Printing the Holy Qur’an in Madinah announced the printing of the Holy Qur’an according to the Al-Bazzi method on the authority of Ibn Kathir Al-Makki.



This comes on the directive of the Minister of Islamic Affairs, the General Supervisor of King Fahd Complex for the Printing of the Holy Qur’an Dr. Abdullatif Alalsheikh.



This is the first time King Fahd Complex is printing the Holy Qur’an in Al-Bazzi style, one of the seven canonical methods of reciting the Holy Book.



The new print version aligns with the narration of Al-Bazzi on the authority of Ibn Kathir Al-Makki in its pages starting and ending. The Holy Qur’an printed at the complex so far is according to the narration of Hafs, in which each page begins with a verse and ends with a verse.

