A 17,000sqm cultural destination offering community members a unique experience to inspire and ignite curiosity, imagination and creativity will be the latest offering at Saadiyat Island in Abu Dhabi.

Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Court, launched the teamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi project, which will be an immersive, multi-sensory experience at the intersection of art and technology.

Coming up near Louvre Abu Dhabi and Guggenheim Abu Dhabi, the neighbourhood also includes the Zayed National Museum and the Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi.

The Department of Culture and Tourism, Abu Dhabi, Miral and teamLab (an interdisciplinary Tokyo-based art collective known for their unique artistic vision) will develop the architecture and facilities. Construction of the project is expected to be completed in 2024.

However, for over the next three weeks till July 17, community members can enjoy a preview activation at Mamsha Al Saadiyat. Khaleej Times was offered a sneak peek from teamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi ahead of the public opening of the limited days activation beginning from Friday.

The journey starts with ‘Waves of Light’, a digital installation of continuous loop. And then there’s ‘Resonating Microcosms’ with solidified light colour that can be experienced by placing your hand on it.

The immersive artworks embody the concept of ‘infinite curiosity’ and serves as a teaser for the wonderful sensory exploration that awaits visitors in 2024.

The iconic destination will feature original and constantly changing art and technology that is unique to Abu Dhabi and will inspire the next generation of creators and innovators. The installations will be housed within an architectural masterpiece that is designed to flow around the artworks.

TeamLab will deploy its new concept of environmental phenomena, which offers new perspectives on the world. The featured artworks, which will be created through an extensive experimentation process, will be shaped by the changing environment.

The 17,000 sqm ‘home of infinite curiosity’, which will feature original and constantly changing art and technology created by renowned Tokyo-based art collective teamLab, housed within an architectural masterpiece, will further strengthen Abu Dhabi’s position as a cultural hub. pic.twitter.com/EyURndgO68

Each experience will be unique to each visitor, changing with every visit, as they discover a place in which to explore and transcend the limits of their imagination.

Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman, DCT-Abu Dhabi, said that teamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi will offer a world of boundless wonder and creativity to all who visit, encouraging the new perspectives that are so essential to a thriving future.

“The teamLab Phenomena experience will be unique to Abu Dhabi, reinforcing the emirate’s position as a global destination of distinction. Providing a journey which will trigger the senses, nurture curiosity, spark imagination, and awaken a thirst for knowledge, teamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi fully supports our commitment to inspire a new generation of innovators and creators in the emirate and beyond.”

The preview activation event is open to the public (10 am to 10 pm) at Mamsha Al Saadiyat from July 17 and entry is free.

