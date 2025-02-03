RIYADH — The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah revealed that residents of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries can perform Umrah rituals through easy options including transit visa and tourist visa, apart from Umrah visa.



The ministry stated that this is aimed to facilitate the GCC residents with comfortable ways to perform the rituals of Umrah. It noted that visiting Al-Rawdah Al-Sharif at the Prophet's Mosque in Madinah is required advance booking through the Nusuk application.

