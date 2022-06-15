In commemoration of the Day of Arafat and Eid Al-Adha, an official holiday will commence on Sunday, July 10 until July 14 Thursday, and public bodies will return to regular working hours on Sunday July 17th, said the Kuwaiti cabinet.

According to the official twitter account of the cabinet, all state bodies and ministries will cease operations during the official holiday. It added that public bodies would return to regular working hours on Sunday July 17th.

By: Times News Service