The Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) has announced a further update to the ‘Green List’ of countries for inbound travel into Abu Dhabi.

All travellers arriving from the updated ‘Green List’ destinations will be exempt from mandatory quarantine measures after landing in Abu Dhabi.

Travellers will be required to present a negative Covid-19 PCR test result, valid for a maximum of 48 hours before departure and undergo a PCR test upon arrival at Abu Dhabi International Airport.

Vaccinated passengers from the updated ‘Green List’ will take another PCR test on day 6 (the day of arrival into Abu Dhabi is counted as day 1). Unvaccinated travellers arriving from the ‘Green List’ countries are required to take PCR tests on days 6 and 9.

Countries, regions, and territories included on the ‘Green List’ will be regularly updated based on international developments.

Inclusion on the list is subject to strict criteria of health and safety protocols for travel, ensuring and prioritising the well-being of the UAE community.

To note, the countries included on the ‘Green List’ have been given the green light for travel and refers to inbound travel origin, not citizenship of passenger.

Below is the updated ‘Green List’ as of December 26:

Albania

Armenia

Australia

Austria

Azerbaijan

Bahrain

Belarus

Belgium

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Brazil

Bulgaria

Burma

Cambodia

Canada

China

Croatia

Cyprus

Czech Republic

Denmark

Finland

France

Georgia

Germany

Greece

Hong Kong (SAR)

Hungary

Indonesia

Iran

Iraq

Israel

Italy

Japan

Jordan

Kazakhstan

Kuwait

Kyrgyzstan

Laos

Latvia

Lebanon

Luxembourg

Malaysia

Maldives

Netherlands

Norway

Oman

Papua New Guinea

Philippines

Poland

Portugal

Qatar

Republic of Ireland

Romania

Russia

Saudi Arabia

Serbia

Singapore

Slovakia

Slovenia

South Korea

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

Syria

Taiwan, Province of China

Tajikistan

Thailand

Yemen

Turkey

Turkmenistan

Ukraine

United Kingdom

United States of America

Uzbekistan

