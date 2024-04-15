RIYADH — The Saudi General Directorate of Civil Defense has urged the public to take utmost caution and vigil amid forecast of thunderstorms that likely to hit most Saudi regions from Sunday till Wednesday.



The directorate called on the people in Saudi Arabia stay in safe places away from areas prone to flash floods, waterlogged areas, flood passages and valleys. It warned that swimming in such areas is to be avoided due to their unsuitability and potential danger.



The Civil Defense called on the public to strictly to adhere to the instructions announced through various media outlets and social networking platforms. The directorate said that most Saudi regions will be affected by light to moderate rains that could lead to torrential rains, hail, and sandstorms.



These included the regions of Makkah, Riyadh, the Northern Border Region, Al Jouf, Eastern Province, Asir, Najran, Jazan, Hail, and Al-Qassim. These include specific areas such as Maysan, Adham, and Al-Ardiyat in the Makkah region and many areas in the Riyadh region such as the Riyadh city, Al Majmaah, Thadig, Marrat, Al Ghat, Al Zulfi, Shaqra, Rumah, Huraymila, Diriyah, Durma, Al-Muzahmiyah, Al-Kharj, Hotat Bani Tamim, Al-Hariq, Wadi Al-Dawasir, and Al-Sulayyil. The southern Al-Baha region will be affected by moderate rain, according to the directorate.

