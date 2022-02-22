AMMAN — Thirty-one COVID-19 deaths and 11,254 virus cases were recorded in the Kingdom on Monday, increasing the caseload since the start of the pandemic to 1,582,161, the government announced.

The new fatalities took the Kingdom’s coronavirus death toll to 13,713, according to a joint statement issued by the Prime Ministry and the Ministry of Health.

The share of tests returning a positive result stood at 21.55 per cent.

A total of 52,222 virus tests were also conducted on Monday, bringing the cumulative number of coronavirus tests administered since the start of the pandemic to 16,020,086, according to the statement.

The statement added that 14,048 recoveries were registered in hospitals and home quarantine on Monday, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,415,431.

The statement added that there are currently 153,017 active COVID-19 cases in Jordan.

A total of 187 COVID-19 patients were admitted to hospitals on Monday, taking the number of patients currently receiving care for COVID-19 in hospitals to 1,032, while 202 recovered patients left hospitals, the statement said.

Additionally, the statement revealed that in the northern region the occupancy rate of isolation beds occupied by COVID-19 patients reached 20 per cent, and ICU beds reached 33 per cent, while the occupancy rate of ventilators stood at 15 per cent.

In the central region, isolation bed occupancy rate reached 25 per cent, 39 per cent for ICUs and 18 per cent for ventilators.

The statement added that the southern region registered an isolation bed occupancy rate of 16 per cent, 18 per cent for ICUs and 11 per cent for ventilators.

The cases included 5,126 infections in Amman, 1,205 in Irbid, 1,067 in Zarqa, 715 in Balqa, 695 in Karak, 469 in Mafraq, 369 in Madaba, 368 in Tafileh, 356 in Aqaba, 333 in Jerash, 207 in Ajloun, 190 in Ramtha District, 98 in Maan and 56 cases in Petra District.

The statement added that the total number of people who received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine has reached 4,665,379, while 4,341,355 have gotten their second shot.

The number of people who have registered on the vaccination platform has reached 4,923,933.