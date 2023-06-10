UAE - In a remarkable tale of passion, determination and agricultural innovation, 23-year-old Emirati farmer Saeed Al-Rumaithi has turned his big dreams into a thriving reality. From the age of 17, Al-Rumaithi has been dedicated to the world of farming, and today he manages not just one, but three farms in partnership with his cousin.

Al-Rumaithi's journey into agriculture began at home and later expanded through a school project he developed called 'Green Houses'. The project served as a springboard for his agricultural aspirations, leading him to establish his own farm and walk on a path of continuous learning and growth.

Diverse yield

Located in the Sweihan area of Abu Dhabi, Al-Rumaithi's farms are a hub of organic production, yielding a diverse range of rare and unique products. From tomatoes and zucchini to dairy items and pickles and distinct varieties, such as black tomatoes and blue tea, his agricultural enterprise has expanded to offer an array of natural and organic offerings.

What sets Al-Rumaithi apart is not just his impressive farming skills but also his commitment to promoting local agriculture and introducing organic products to the market. As the head of the Abu Dhabi Young Farmers Club, he actively supports and encourages fellow farmers, sharing his knowledge and expertise.

Thriving business

With unwavering determination, Al-Rumaithi has transformed his passion into a thriving business. He personally oversees every aspect of his farm, ensuring the highest quality products and maintaining regular communication with his customers. Going the extra mile, he personally delivers orders, emphasising the importance of personalised service and the satisfaction of his clientele.

Al-Rumaithi's ambition reaches beyond the borders of the United Arab Emirates. He envisions his project becoming a prominent Emirati brand not just in the Gulf region but on the global stage as well. By promoting organic farming and showcasing the potential of local agriculture, he aims to leave a lasting impact and inspire others to follow in his footsteps.

Through his remarkable journey, Saeed Al-Rumaithi exemplifies the power of determination and a strong connection to the land. With his innovative approach to farming and commitment to organic practices, he is not only cultivating crops but also nurturing a sustainable future for agriculture in the UAE.

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).