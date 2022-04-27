RIYADH — The Agency of the Ministry of Interior for Civil Status has resolved a controversy with regard to the color of veil (hijab) worn by Saudi women while taking personal photos for their national identity card.



The agency emphasized that it is not mandatory for women to wear a certain color of veil in their personal photo to be used in their national ID. The Customer Care section at the Civil Status stated this through its Twitter account, in response to a query in this regard.



The agency left it to the choice of a Saudi woman to wear any color that suits her while taking a personal photo to get her national identity card issued. The agency said that it takes a maximum of 14 days to issue the ID card.



The Civil Status Agency clarified that a text message will be sent to the customer when the ID card arrives at the office, and it takes a maximum of 14 days to issue it.



It said that the national identity is activated upon receipt from the office and the old card shall be surrendered upon receipt of the new one.



The agency pointed out that the personal photo would be changed in the event of a renewal of the national identity. The national identity can be renewed 180 days before the date of its expiry, the agency sources added.

