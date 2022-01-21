RIYADH — Saudi Arabia has issued orders for the automatic extension of the validity of residency permit (iqama) and exit and reentry visa of expatriates, as well as that of visit visas to 10 days after Jan. 31. This will be applicable to those expatriates and visitors who are from countries facing temporary suspension of travel following the outbreak of coronavirus.



However, those expatriates who have received two doses of coronavirus vaccine from Saudi Arabia before their departure are exempted from this extension, the General Directorate of Passports (Jawazat) has said.



Replying to queries from those who wish to take advantage of the deadline, the Jawazat stressed that work on the extension of the validity of iqama and exit and reentry visa is being done automatically in cooperation with the National Information Center. It said that there is no need to contact the departments of Jawazat for the extension.



The Jawazat stated that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will extend automatically the validity of visit visas of those people from countries facing travel ban provided that they are at present outside the Kingdom to 10 days after Jan. 31.



It is noteworthy that the duration of exit and reentry visas is valid for three months for travel from the date of issuance, if it is specified in months such as 60, 90, and 120 days, and the duration of the visa will be calculated from the date of travel. However, if the duration is specified in days or “return before...” it is calculated from the date of issuance of the visa.