All international passengers arriving from Dubai who are Mumbai residents will have to undergo a mandatory seven-day home quarantine.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) made the announcement on Friday.

International arrivals residing in other parts of Maharashtra will not be allowed to take public transport and special vehicles will be arranged for them, according to ANI.

Maharashtra recently reported 20 new cases of Omicron, which took the state's Omicron tally to 108.

Recently, India’s Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) also issued fresh guidelines for domestic and international passengers travelling to Delhi in view of the rising cases of Covid-19.

“Attention travellers! Travelling to Delhi? Take a look at the latest State-wise Quarantine Guidelines. Take all the necessary measures and be a #COVID_Hero #TravelSafeTravelMindfully,” said the ministry in a tweet.

As per the guidelines, thermal screening of all passengers will be done on arrival. Random sample collection will be done for passengers arriving from states witnessing a spurt in Covid-19 cases. People will only be allowed to exit after the sample collection.

“If you are travelling on a connecting flight and not leaving the airport in transit station then please refer to the detailed guidelines of the respective final destination arrival state,” added the ministry.

Passengers who test positive for the virus will be quarantined at home/Covid care centres/community health centres/hospital for 10 days.