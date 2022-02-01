Saudi Arabia’s advisory body has backed a proposal to amend the kingdom’s flag, emblem and national anthem system, according to media reports quoting Sabq newspaper.

The draft amendment, which obtained the majority of the votes of the Saudi Shura Council, seeks to keep pace with “the great movement” that the country has witnessed in recent times, as well as support the goals of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, the reports said.

The proposal to amend the system, which has been around for nearly five decades, was submitted to the council by member Saad bin Soleib Al-Otabi, according to Sabq.

