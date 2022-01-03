RIYADH - The Ministry of Health has ruled out the stricter lockdown measures as Omicron spreads, the Ministry of Health official spokesman Dr. Muhammad Al-Abdel Ali confirmed.



The spokesman's confirmation came during televised interview in a program titled “YaHalaShow” on Rotana Khalijiya channel on Monday, where he said that the reason for the exclusion is that the symptoms of the pandemic in Saudi Arabia are not the same as its beginning in 2020, noting that the Kingdom has made a huge stride in confronting COVID-19, and the sufficient awareness of the people to prevent the virus, as well as the high immunity due to receiving the vaccines.



The spokesman said that the pandemic has gone through many stages globally, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is part of this world, stating that the omicron variable is present in every country without exception, where it is currently prevalent in the Kingdom and in the world.



The evidence that emerged from Omicron says that it is the fastest spread, and this explains the sudden increase in infected cases in the kingdom, he said.



Completing the reasons for the increase in infected cases in the Kingdom, the spokesman indicated that most of the infections that were monitored are from those who did not take the vaccine, and those who did not complete their doses.



The escalation of Omicron will decrease soon, especially after the return of preventive measures. The spokesman confirmed while adding that the Studies have proven that the third dose strongly protects against getting infected with the virus, as well as to combat its spread.



