Riyadh: The Najiz Judicial Services Center has served over 100,000 clients since its launch in March 2020, the Saudi Ministry of Justice (MoJ) revealed. The center works to save clients time and effort through 120 high-quality services.



“The Najiz Center has performed over 25,000 judicial operations, 13,000 notarial operations, and 70,000 enforcement operations for corporations,” the MoJ said. “More than 500 lawyers have also benefited from the center’s law practice plan.”



The center has recently added new services including adding or changing the legal representative, inquiries about corporate enforcement applications, and the notarization and partitioning of real property.



The Najiz Center works to enhance judicial services and accomplish the ministry’s goal of excellence in government performance under Saudi Vision 2030.