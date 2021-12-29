DAMMAM: Saudi anti-narcotics authorities have thwarted an attempt to smuggle more than one million amphetamine pills into the Kingdom.

Maj. Mohammad Al-Nujaidi, spokesperson for the General Directorate of Narcotics Control, said that an investigation into a criminal network’s activities stopped an attempt to smuggle 1,070,000 amphetamine pills hidden inside coffee parcels.

The successful operation was launched in coordination with the Zakat, the Tax and Customs Authority, and the recipients of the parcels — four Saudis and two Yemenis — were arrested.

Al-Nujaidi said that preliminary legal steps have been taken against them and they have been referred to the public prosecution.

The authority called on members of the public to help its mission and protect society by using the designated phone number for security reports (1910), the international number (00966114208417) or by email ([email protected]).

Whistleblowers can report smuggling and customs violations through these channels in strict confidence, and will receive a financial reward if their information is correct.