For most motorists in the UAE, radars are synonymous with speeding. However, radars in the country are powered by the latest technology, including artificial intelligence, to detect more than just speeding offences.

Speeding

This, of course, is one of the main traffic offences that radars installed on the country’s highways and roads detect. In all emirates except Abu Dhabi, radars are set 20kmph above the stipulated speed limit. This means that on a 100kmph road, the radar will register a speed violation if a motorist travels at 121kmph or more.

Abu Dhabi did away with the ‘speed buffer’ system in 2018.

Traffic fines for speeding range from Dh300 to Dh3,000, depending on how fast the motorist goes over the speed limit.

Vehicles with expired registration

A radar activated on the Masafi Road recently detects vehicles with expired registration documents.

According to federal traffic rules, driving a vehicle with expired registration is punishable with a Dh500 fine and four black points. The vehicle will be impounded for seven days if the registration expired over three months prior.

Noisy vehicles

Some motorists modify their vehicles illegally to boost speed. Such vehicles produce panic-inducing sounds meant to intimidate.

The Sharjah Police have a radar that detect noisy vehicles. Powered by solar technology, it sends an alert to the police if more than one vehicle causes noise on the same road (indicating racing).

A fine of Dh2,000 is issued on any vehicle found emitting sounds in excess of 95 decibels. Federal traffic laws also stipulate 12 black points for driving a noisy vehicle.

Tailgating

Some radars in the country detect and penalise tailgating. The Umm Al Quwain Police had last year activated radars to detect the traffic violation. Abu Dhabi Police had earlier implemented a similar smart system.

Failure to leave a safe distance from the vehicle in front is punishable with a Dh400 fine and 4 black points.

Using phones while driving, seat belt violations

The Abu Dhabi Police have an automated system to detect motorists who use the mobile phone while driving or don’t buckle up. The system captures high-resolution images through cameras powered by artificial intelligence.

The fine for using the mobile phone while driving is Dh800 and 4 black points. The penalty for not wearing the seat belt is a Dh400 fine and 4 black points.

Traffic signal radars

Radars installed at signalised junctions can detect cars that jump the red light, make a wrong turn, take a U-turn from forbidden areas and cars that speed.

The penalty for jumping a red signal is a Dh1,000 fine, 12 black points and a30-day confiscation of the vehicle involved.

Violations at pedestrian crossings

In April 2022, the Abu Dhabi Police activated radars to catch motorists who do not stop at pedestrian crossings.

Motorists are fined Dh500 and slapped with six black points for not giving way to pedestrians.

Sudden lane changes

Traffic authorities in Abu Dhabi activated radars to detect swerving or sudden changing of lanes, especially at traffic signals on various roads.

The fine for sudden changing of lanes or not using indicators is Dh400.

Radars on school buses

Radars installed on school buses in Abu Dhabi detect motorists ignoring the ‘stop’ signs. The process is automatic, the police had said earlier.

Motorists are slapped with a Dh1,000 fine and 10 traffic points for refusing to stop for the left-mounted sign on school buses.

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

