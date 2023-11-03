President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has issued two Federal Decrees calling the Federal National Council (FNC) to convene on Monday, 6th November, and forming the members of FNC for the 18th legislative chapter.

The first article of Federal Decree No. 165 calls for convening the first ordinary session of the 18th legislative chapter on Monday morning, corresponding with 6th November 2023.

The second article of the Decree states that the competent authorities shall implement this decree, and it shall be published in the Official Gazette.