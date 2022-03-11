UAE - The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratization has issued a new decree to regulate the procedures of labour disputes and complaints.

Under the decree, employers and employees can submit a complaint within 30 days of the violation.

The ministry shall take necessary action to settle the individual labour complaints within 14 days from the date of the complaint. If an amicable settlement is not reached, the dispute will be referred to the labour court.

In a statement, the ministry said the new decree aims to ease the procedure of filing complaints and preserve the rights of both parties in a contractual agreement. Specialized teams from the ministry shall monitor employer compliance with the decree through inspections and review of complaints received from the public.

Under the decree, employees whose complaint against employers has been referred to court must abide by the following rules:

The ‘unjustified work absence’ complaint can be cancelled upon the request of either the worker or employer under the following conditions:

