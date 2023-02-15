All passengers travelling into or out of the UAE with more than Dh60,000, or an equivalent amount in any other currency, financial assets, precious metal or stones, must declare it to customs officers.

The Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, Customs, and Ports Security in the UAE have issued a reminder to travellers and said it is essential that all travellers adhere to customs procedures as prescribed by the customs law to ensure safe travel.

The authority reiterated that there is no cash limit for passengers travelling to or from the UAE, but any amount exceeding Dh60,000 must be declared.

According to the disclosure system in the UAE, each family member over 18 years of age, while travelling into and out of the country, has the right to carry an amount not exceeding Dh60,000 or its equivalent in foreign currency without disclosing it to customs officers.

However, it is necessary to disclose any amount of cash that exceeds the aforementioned limit through the 'Afsah' system or other disclosure systems approved at the country's border crossing points.

Also, the cash and other precious items carried by passengers under the age of 18, including children and adolescents, shall be added to the set limit of their parents or accompanying adult family members.

The authority said it had launched the online system to disclose cash and other financial instruments or precious metals of stones via the ICA website and its smart mobile application to enable travellers to complete the disclosure process and register their data easily and from anywhere in a few minutes before and during their travel. The move is to provide a safe and comfortable travel journey to and from the UAE.

