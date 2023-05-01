The tedious process of obtaining a driving licence has now been simplified for several categories of people, with many being able to skip driving classes and appear for the test directly.

This is a one-time chance: If the applicant fails the test, they will have to enrol for regular classes.

Here are the three different ways you can skip driving classes and head straight to the test.

Golden Visa

Golden Visa holders in Dubai can get a driving licence without the need for training, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) had said earlier this year.

Golden Chance

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) is now offering expats a 'golden chance' to get a driving licence without having to take lessons.

However, a number of conditions have been set out: First, they must hold a valid licence from their home countries, and then, they have to pass the RTA driving exams —theory and road test — in one take.

An RTA call centre confirmed that this initiative called 'Golden Chance' came into effect on April 1.

GCC licence exchange

Residents of UAE who hold a valid driving licence from any GCC country will be eligible to exchange their driving licence for a local one.

