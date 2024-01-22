Tunisia - The Ministry of Finance has set the dates for paying tax debts, fines, and financial penalties due to the state, and the method of tripartite installments of 50% of the remaining amount for recovery, which amounts to 20 installments for amounts exceeding 100,000 dinars.

The Ministry determined, according to data received within the framework of a decision issued by the Finance Minister in the Official Gazette of the Republic of Tunisia No. 9 of 2024, the remaining amounts for recovery to be between less than 100 dinars and more than 100,000 dinars.

50% of the amounts ranging from more than 500 dinars to 1,000 dinars will be paid in four three-year installments, to be paid between June 30, 2024 and March 31, 2025.

The amounts, which exceed 1,000 dinars and are less than 5,000 dinars, must be paid in 6 installments, and must be paid within a maximum period between June 30, 2024 and September 30, 2025.

The Ministry allowed those requested to pay 50% of the amounts due, which exceed 5,000 dinars and reach 10,000 dinars, in 8 installments from June 30, 2024 to March 31, 2026.

As for amounts that exceed 10,000 dinars and reach 50,000 dinars, they can be paid in 12 installments. Installments from June 30, 2024 to March 31, 2027.

Amounts ranging from more than 50,000 to 100,000 dinars can be paid in 16 installments between June 30, 2024 and March 31, 2028, while amounts exceeding 100,000 dinars must be paid between June 30, 2024 and March 31, 2029.

© Tap 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).