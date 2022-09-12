One of the UAE’s top lawyers has parted ways with international law firm Baker McKenzie after remarks he made on Twitter were subjected to an internal investigation by the firm.

Baker McKenzie, which has offices in 26 countries, primarily in Europe but also in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Morocco, said after recent discussions it could confirm that it was “parting ways” with Dr Habib Al Mulla.

“The separation process is underway, and we remain committed to supporting both clients and employees in the UAE and the wider region,” a statement from the firm said.

“Baker McKenzie strongly believes that however much we may disagree with the beliefs and personal views of others, we must find ways to disagree respectfully, encourage inclusive dialogue and to ensure an inclusive work environment for all.

“Any social media comments by Dr Habib represent his own views and not those of the firm.”

The news emerged after legal community website RollOnFriday presented remarks to Baker McKenzie, which were made by Al Mulla to his Twitter followers, which numbered more than 70,000 as of this morning (Monday).

Al Mulla’s firm, Al Mulla & Partners, is a member firm of Baker McKenzie under its Swiss corporate structure.

His tweets followed discussions on Twitter about a controversial video made for Emirati Women’s Day, which was celebrated in the UAE at the end of last month.

Following the release of the video, Al Mulla discussed it on Twitter with his followers, receiving support for his views, and later remarked further on the “ugliness” of the act of homosexuality.

Following Baker McKenzie’s announcement on Friday, Al Mulla tweeted in Arabic to say his remarks stemmed from his convictions from his religion and principles, which he would not apologise for.

Translated tweets by Al Mulla read: “First of all, I would like to thank all the brothers and sisters who have expressed their support for me in my stance on the issue of video and homosexuality. Your support for me represents a significant moral value. I apologise if I inadvertently missed a response to any of you.”

He confirmed Baker McKenzie’s announcement and said his office would continue to serve customers as normal, independently.

Al Mulla boasts an extensive legal CV and has had a prestigious career in the Emirates, with 38 years’ experience. Baker McKenzie cited him on their website as a strong advocate for the improvement and modernisation of UAE Laws.

His website bio added that he is a former member of the UAE’s Federal National Council and the federal parliament, created the concept of financial free zones in the UAE and was the architect of the legal framework establishing the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC).

He has also served as chairman of the legislative committee of the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA).

(Reporting by Imogen Lillywhite; editing by Seban Scaria)

imogen.lillywhite@lseg.com